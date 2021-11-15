DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

