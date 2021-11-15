Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRUNF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

