DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.04.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

