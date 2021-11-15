Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.43.

Shares of DUOL opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

