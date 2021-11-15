Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $10,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $18,411,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $15,525,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

