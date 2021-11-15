E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Update

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EQUR stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. E-Qure has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

E-Qure (OTCMKTS:EQUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

