Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 82,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

