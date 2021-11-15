EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,343.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $459,762.77 and approximately $27,343.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

