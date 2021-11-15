Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $6,955.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.