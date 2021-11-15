Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $110.96 million and $1.25 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00221750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086635 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,531,478,135 coins and its circulating supply is 5,880,828,493 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

