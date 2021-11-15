Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

