Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0196 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $350.90 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,601,890 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

