Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.90 and last traded at $138.58. 51,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,514,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.44.

Specifically, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

