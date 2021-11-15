Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

