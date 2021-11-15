Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Lowered to “Hold” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.97.

EFN opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

