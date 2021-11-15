Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives $150.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

EMNSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

