Endava (DAVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) will announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $166.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.