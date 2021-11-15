Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$2,699.00 price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$33.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.28. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

