Energi Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $79.72 million and approximately $338,374.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00148425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.93 or 0.00495475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,938,091 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

