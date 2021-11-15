Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $353,134.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.00359127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008987 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

