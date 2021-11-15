Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $3.08

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $340.61 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

