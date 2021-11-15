Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $251.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.