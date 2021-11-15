Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

