EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,132,000 after acquiring an additional 280,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

VEEV opened at $317.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.80 and a 200-day moving average of $304.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

