EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 592 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

