EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

