EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $445.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.