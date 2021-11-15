EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,030 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after buying an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.02 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

