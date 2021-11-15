EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,150 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

