EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102,814.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

