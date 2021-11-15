EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

