Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $850.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $885.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $888.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $775.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $812.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock worth $16,859,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.