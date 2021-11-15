Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.80 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $259,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.