Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.30

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

EUTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

