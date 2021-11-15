Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

