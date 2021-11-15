Evensky & Katz LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average is $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $355.49 and a 1 year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

