Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

