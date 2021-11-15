EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.00. EVgo shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 165,147 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 75.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.