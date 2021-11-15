Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Evolent Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $28.44 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

