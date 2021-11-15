Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.
Shares of EIF traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,598. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
