EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 233,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,557. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

