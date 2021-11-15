EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 233,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,557. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.