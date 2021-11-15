Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

