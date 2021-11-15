Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $130,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

