Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) Quiet Period To End on November 22nd

Fat Projects Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Fat Projects Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Fat Projects Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

