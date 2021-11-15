Feellike (FLL) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,303.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.20 or 1.00448381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.46 or 0.07154995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

