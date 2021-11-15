Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $258.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $215.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $266.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

