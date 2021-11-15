FIBOS Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $751,076.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

