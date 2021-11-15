Financial Survey: Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ) versus The Competition

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bank of the James Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.15% 0.84% Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 2152 8877 7161 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Bank of the James Financial Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of the James Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million $4.98 million 10.57 Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.70

Bank of the James Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group peers beat Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

