First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81.

Get First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous dividend of $0.54.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.