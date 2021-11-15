First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,712. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

